Zuzu’s House, homes for homeless teens, set to open this year in Webster County

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A resource center for homeless teens is coming to Marshfield. Zuzu’s House’s leader says they want to open this year.

Zuzu’s House treasurer, Ruthie Letterman, can’t wait to help others.

“Oh, the emotions. I’m going to be so excited and teary-eyed, just overjoyed,” said Letterman.

Letterman said this provides comfort.

“Provide life skills, classes, coaching, tutoring, on-site counseling,” said Letterman.

She said they want to house at least ten girls, ages 17 to 20. But anyone ages 15 to 20 can come for classes, showers, clothes, and a warm meal.

“I myself, at one time was, was homeless in my adult life,” said Letterman. “So I know what it’s like being homeless, and I want to be able to give back.”

Letterman said in the area, they have around 200 homeless teens. Bruce Blankenship is a seasoned Zuzu’s House volunteer turned president. He wants to change that number.

“The trouble with the public is they don’t want to recognize that there’s a problem,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship said we need to be more aware of what’s happening.

“What we call couch surfing is nothing more than the adult world of homelessness,” said Blankenship.

Both leaders said they cannot wait to see this project’s success.

“Relief, it will be a happy day,” said Blankenship.

“It took a lot of money, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears,” said Letterman.

