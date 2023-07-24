Amber Alert issued for Texas teen

From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with Jonathan Ramirez, 22.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Red River County Sheriff’s office has issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, who’s believed to have been abducted and has been missing since Sunday from Brookston, Texas.

Law enforcement said they believe the teenage girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Erika has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds. She was last seen in a gray hoodie and may also be calling herself Erika McCarver.

Police are also looking for Jonathan Ramirez, 22. He’s described as having brown eyes and black hair. He’s 5-foot-8 and 148 pounds.

Ramirez is believed to be driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, green and beige, with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anyone with information on this teen’s disappearance should call Red River County Sheriff’s Office at 903-427-3838 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible today, but getting hotter
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing

Latest News

FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
A car flipped on top of another car in a three-vehicle crash in Portland, Oregon.
Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash