Crash kills three in Madison County, Ark.

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) -A crash on U.S. Highway 412 Saturday night has killed a man from Green Forest, a woman from Springdale and a child.

State Police say Chasitie Vandroof, 36, hit a car while she was attempting to make a pass. Both cars ran off the highway and overturned several times. Vandroof and a child in her car died while a passenger in the car she hit, Jacob Doss, 38 was also killed.

The car that Vandroof attempted to pass ran off the highway and hit an embankment. The driver and passenger in that car and a passenger in the car that Vandroof hit were injured in the crash.

The name and age of the child who died haven’t been released.

