Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting Back to Around 100 degrees
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Bracelets with Wyatt's name on them.
Mom shares story of son killed in Republic car crash; deadly crashes up in southwest Mo.

Latest News

Lebanon shooting scene
Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Judge says he plans to sentence gynecologist who sexually abused patients to 20 years in prison
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car