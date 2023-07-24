FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up again Monday & through this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. For those that don’t like the summer heat, we did see the numbers trend back in that direction today to wrap up the weekend. Even with a few isolated showers this morning, temperatures went from morning lows in the middle 60s to afternoon highs back near 90 across the Ozarks. Looking ahead, the big feature to watch is the upper-level ridge centered out in the western United States. That’s the feature that will bring more summer heat back into the Ozarks throughout this week.

Upper-level ridge ready to send more heat our way (KY3)

Any storms that developed in northern Missouri this evening occurred due to a weak surface boundary and a bit of upper-level energy sweeping through the region. It may still have a chance to produce a few isolated showers or storms mainly in the Missouri Ozarks this evening and just before the morning drive on Monday. However, as with our previous rain chances through the weekend, many spots will stay dry as we head into Monday morning. Much of the day looks dry before a few random showers or thunderstorms can develop late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and t-storms for a few in MO Ozarks tonight (KY3)

Isolated storm or two possible late Monday afternoon (KY3)

Even with the upper-level ridge starting to build in during the day Monday, another quick upper-level wave will ride around the Ridge and bring in isolated rain chances very early Tuesday morning. Those rain chances should quickly clear out after the morning drive with returning mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Isolated rain chances early Tuesday morning (KY3)

Upper-level ridge in control this week (KY3)

This looks like a trend that wants to continue through much of this week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look mainly dry and hot with minor disturbances trying to clip the Ozarks each day during the early morning hours. Those should be our only chances for isolated rain before we heat up quickly each afternoon.

Early AM rain chances possible Wednesday (KY3)

Minor early AM rain chances Wednesday through Saturday (KY3)

As the upper-level ridge starts to move closer to the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, this setup through the rest of the upcoming weekend will keep us mainly dry and hot as well. Aside from a few isolated showers or t-storms each morning, these rain chances won’t stop the heat from building in each day.

Ridge still in control this coming weekend (KY3)

While we’ll take any rain that can come our way, we’re only expecting rain totals of half an inch or less all the way through next Sunday.

Low rain amounts through the week (KY3)

Now, let’s talk about temperatures. Our Monday will start on a mild note before we heat up quickly through the day. After morning lows in the upper 60s to near 70°, highs should soar into the lower to middle 90s for Monday afternoon.

Mild start Monday morning (KY3)

Middle 90s return Monday afternoon (KY3)

The upward trend in temperatures will continue Tuesday with morning lows in the lower 70s and highs back into the middle to upper 90s. After lows in the middle 70s Wednesday morning, we should be into the upper 90s for highs Wednesday afternoon.

Middle to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Upper 90s again for Wednesday (KY3)

After Wednesday, indications want to push temperatures well into the triple digits for the rest of the week and into next weekend. However, I think that move is too aggressive. I say that because we should have breezy conditions in place Tuesday through Friday of this week. Projected wind gusts up to 20 to 30 mph shouldn’t bring in any hotter air through the week. However, this should allow the air to mix each afternoon to keep us away from officially hitting triple digit temperatures.

Windy conditions late this week will keep heat in check (KY3)

Even with that breeze in the forecast for midweek and into next weekend, that will still let temperatures top out in the upper 90s Thursday through next Sunday.

Staying in the upper 90s late this week & this weekend (KY3)

If we see any hotter air trying to work in or a lighter breeze on any of these days, it may be possible to bring the expected numbers closer to 100°. Even with not a lot of excess humidity in play, we’ll keep a close eye on these temperatures throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.