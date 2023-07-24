Harrison citizens join lawmaker to hash out details of proposed crypto-mining center

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Concern continues to grow in Harrison over a proposed crypto-mining facility.

Local residents are expressing deep concerns about the potential consequences, and now state senators are getting involved in the fray. Monday a meeting was held at North Arkansas College hoping to bring both sides together to confront the plans.

Senator Bryan King attended the meeting and expressed worries about noise pollution, environmental impacts, and its proximity to schools and daycare centers. He also cited fears that HB 1799 could add to the situation.

The “Right to Mine” law or House Bill 1799. This legislation restricts city governments’ ability to regulate crypto-mining operations, potentially limiting the ordinances towns can enact to control residential crypto-mining activities.

“The legislature overstepped their boundaries in passing the bill late in the session that didn’t give the public proper notice to know the impact of it,” Kelly says.

Green Digital LLC, the company behind the proposed mining center, purchased the land with the intention to create a data mining facility that would harness the power of a large computer network. Despite the promises of progress, many residents living nearby expressed vehement opposition to the project.

Their concerns revolved around the potential noise disturbances affecting daycare centers and children, as the proposed site is located just across the street from the local college.

Cameron Baker, founder of Cryptic Farms and an attendee at Monday’s meeting says the problem of sound isn’t much a problem at all.

“This is actually a solved problem. If noise is the only issue, noise can be solved with the application of a little bit of money and a little bit of engineering resources.”

