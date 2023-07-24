Man charged with stealing pizzas, hot wings from Domino’s delivery driver

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old man was indicted this month on charges that allege he robbed a Domino’s driver at gunpoint in April in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri claims Antione L. Shockley robbed the pizza delivery driver on April 13 of two pizzas, hot wings and the insulated bag they were being carried in. The order was traced to Shockley’s email address, and the phone used for the order was traced to Shockley and his girlfriend.

The order was placed to a vacant house in the Central West End, where the delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

Shockley was charged with brandishing a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, robbery, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He was arrested on June 24 after he fired a handgun in the air in a school zone, the detention motion says.

