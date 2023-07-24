Man sentenced after shooting someone in a downtown Springfield parking garage in 2022

Kerry Brooks
Kerry Brooks(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced for a shooting in a parking garage in downtown Springfield in August 2022.

Online court records say 20-year-old Kerry Kyle Brooks has been sentenced to 14 years on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, around 2 a.m. on August 28, 2022, officers went to the College Street Parking Garage in response to a person shooting a gun at another person in the parking garage.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the PC, officers were unable to process the scene because of a high volume of gunshot reports occurring in the downtown Springfield area at the same time.

Later in the investigation, officers were able to watch security footage at the parking garage and saw the shooting. Brooks was seen walking through the parking garage holding a gun at a low position. Then he talked to some people who were in a red car that was leaving the parking garage. Brooks then pointed his gun at the car.

The victim then got out of the car and confronted Brooks. Brooks had his gun pointed at Harris’s head. According to the PC, another car arrived in the video, and a person got out of there and started assaulting the victim. The driver of the red car the victim was in originally got out and tried to break up the assault.

Around two minutes later, Brooks started shooting toward the victim, hitting him in the foot. The victim got back into the red car and left the garage, where he was contacted by SPD.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police he was a truck driver, not from Springfield, and was in town getting his truck maintenance. He went out to a bar with friends, and when they got back to their car, Brooks approached them with a gun asking if he could use a vape pen. The victim said no, and that’s when the assault happened outside the car.

During his interview with police, Brooks said he was drunk and “messing” with people in downtown Springfield. Brooks told police he fired the gun to “scare” the victim. He did tell police he did not know anyone in the red car.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible today, but getting hotter
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Bracelets with Wyatt's name on them.
Mom shares story of son killed in Republic car crash; deadly crashes up in southwest Mo.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man charged with stealing pizzas, hot wings from Domino’s delivery driver
Elisa Andrade
Springfield woman charged for trying to kill ex-boyfriend with a knife
Here’s how to clean that gross shower door track.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a shower door track
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a shower door track