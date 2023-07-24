Man sentenced after shooting someone in a downtown Springfield parking garage in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced for a shooting in a parking garage in downtown Springfield in August 2022.

Online court records say 20-year-old Kerry Kyle Brooks has been sentenced to 14 years on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, around 2 a.m. on August 28, 2022, officers went to the College Street Parking Garage in response to a person shooting a gun at another person in the parking garage.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the PC, officers were unable to process the scene because of a high volume of gunshot reports occurring in the downtown Springfield area at the same time.

Later in the investigation, officers were able to watch security footage at the parking garage and saw the shooting. Brooks was seen walking through the parking garage holding a gun at a low position. Then he talked to some people who were in a red car that was leaving the parking garage. Brooks then pointed his gun at the car.

The victim then got out of the car and confronted Brooks. Brooks had his gun pointed at Harris’s head. According to the PC, another car arrived in the video, and a person got out of there and started assaulting the victim. The driver of the red car the victim was in originally got out and tried to break up the assault.

Around two minutes later, Brooks started shooting toward the victim, hitting him in the foot. The victim got back into the red car and left the garage, where he was contacted by SPD.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police he was a truck driver, not from Springfield, and was in town getting his truck maintenance. He went out to a bar with friends, and when they got back to their car, Brooks approached them with a gun asking if he could use a vape pen. The victim said no, and that’s when the assault happened outside the car.

During his interview with police, Brooks said he was drunk and “messing” with people in downtown Springfield. Brooks told police he fired the gun to “scare” the victim. He did tell police he did not know anyone in the red car.

