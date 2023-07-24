Mom shares story of son killed in Republic car crash; deadly crashes up in southwest Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - According to Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP), as of July 18, there’s a total of 102 traffic deaths in southwest Mo. This includes crashes investigated by the MSHP as well as other police departments and sheriffs departments. Sgt. McClure said 2/3rds of those crashes were people without seat belts on.

“It has proven itself time and time again to save lives, but the choice comes down to, are you gonna wear it or not?,” Sgt. McClure said. “If you do more than likely it’s going to save your life.”

Maria Barnes is the mother of Wyatt Barnes, a 15-year-old former Republic student who had moved to Billings. He died in a car crash back in October. The driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Maverick Beaman, also died. There were two others in the car, a 16-year-old girl who had serious injuries and a 16-year-old male had minor injuries.

According to previous KY3 reporting, Wyatt Barnes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

“I wish my son would have had a seatbelt on. I’m honestly surprised he didn’t,” said Barnes.

Barnes said since the car crash was so bad, even if with a seatbelt, she doesn’t think Wyatt would have survived it.

“Nobody should have to go through this...nobody,” Barnes said.

She recalls her reaction when she first realized something was wrong back on the evening of October 15, 2022.

“I tried to call Wyatt a couple of times, and it went to voicemail...just to check in on him that evening,” Barnes said. “That’s weird he always answers his phone...I had my phone in my hand because I knew he would be calling me back if he missed a call. He always called me right back.”

MSHP said the driver was speeding and then lost control of the vehicle. Sgt. McClure said this time of the year is the deadliest time for driving.

“Teens are not in school yet, so they’re gaining experience learning how to drive...more people are on the road,” Sgt. McClure said.

Maria Barnes along with his entire family misses him every day. She and Wyatt’s grandparents said even today, every time they drive by where the crash happened, there are friends there showing their respect.

“I appreciate everybody who loved my boy because he loved back, he was a good boy,” Maria Barnes said.

She said since July is Wyatt’s birthday month, family and friends will send balloons off in honor of Wyatt.

