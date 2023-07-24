Motorcyclist killed in a crash in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -A motorcyclist from Fayetteville, Ark. was killed after another motorcyclist hit him Saturday afternoon.

State Police say, Raymond Kinnunen, 58, lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. 62 while he slowed down for a car that was making a turn. Kinnunen was hit by a motorcycle after he was thrown from his bike.

The other motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Eureka Springs for treatment of his injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

