Motorcyclist killed in a crash in Eureka Springs, Ark.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -A motorcyclist from Fayetteville, Ark. was killed after another motorcyclist hit him Saturday afternoon.

State Police say, Raymond Kinnunen, 58, lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. 62 while he slowed down for a car that was making a turn. Kinnunen was hit by a motorcycle after he was thrown from his bike.

The other motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Eureka Springs for treatment of his injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.