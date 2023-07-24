Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.

