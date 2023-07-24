Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Police found a man with gunshot wounds after they were called to reports of shots fired on Amy Drive on Sunday. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital, police haven’t released their condition.

Police say it appears the shooter and victim know each other. Officers are involved in a standoff at a house near the intersection of Elm and Jackson, we’re working to find out if the standoff and shooting are connected.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call at 417-532-3131.

