Queen of Clean: Cleaning a shower door track

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to clean that gross shower door track.

What You Need:

• White vinegar

• Paper towels

• Toothbrush

• Spray bottle - water

How To:

1. Add white vinegar into a spray bottle

2. Spray white Vinegar into a shower door track

3. Scrub with brush

4. Let it sit for a few minutes

5. Spray water and wipe clean with a paper towel

Linda Says: A Great Money Saver! For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible today, but getting hotter
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing

Latest News

Queen of Clean: Cleaning a shower door track
Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible today, but getting hotter
Lebanon shooting scene
Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.