Queen of Clean: Cleaning a shower door track

Here's how to clean that gross shower door track.

What You Need:

• White vinegar

• Paper towels

• Toothbrush

• Spray bottle - water

How To:

1. Add white vinegar into a spray bottle

2. Spray white Vinegar into a shower door track

3. Scrub with brush

4. Let it sit for a few minutes

5. Spray water and wipe clean with a paper towel

Linda Says: A Great Money Saver! For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

