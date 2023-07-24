Republic Police looking for SUV owner after trailer stolen from job site

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is asking for help in finding the owner of an SUV that stole a trailer from a job site and then abandoned it in Springfield.

According to a Facebook post, on Tuesday, July 18, the driver stole the trailer from a job site at the 3000 block of East U.S. Highway 60 and then left it in Springfield.

The SUV is a Ford Excursion, missing river-side door handles, with red paint transfer on its rear bumper, and blue paint transfer on its driver-side front fender.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Detective R. Stewart at 417/732-3913 or rstewart@republicmo.com.

