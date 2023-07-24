Republic Police looking for SUV owner after trailer stolen from job site

Courtesy: Republic Police Department
Courtesy: Republic Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is asking for help in finding the owner of an SUV that stole a trailer from a job site and then abandoned it in Springfield.

According to a Facebook post, on Tuesday, July 18, the driver stole the trailer from a job site at the 3000 block of East U.S. Highway 60 and then left it in Springfield.

The SUV is a Ford Excursion, missing river-side door handles, with red paint transfer on its rear bumper, and blue paint transfer on its driver-side front fender.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Detective R. Stewart at 417/732-3913 or rstewart@republicmo.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible today, but getting hotter
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing

Latest News

Scattered storms could drop into the Ozarks from the north this morning and afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible today, but getting hotter
Lebanon shooting scene
Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
The dog days of summer are here