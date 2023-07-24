Springfield City Council to consider moving $250,000 to cover costs of August special election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council will consider a bill Monday night to decide whether or not to move $250,000 from the general fund to cover the August Special Election.

According to Council Bill 188, these carryover funds will cover the cost of the election that will decide whether or not to impose an additional sales tax on the retail sales of marijuana.

“Council Bill 188 is a measure to move money from our general fund to the City Clerk’s budget. The City Clerk’s budget is responsible for paying for all of the elections that the city of Springfield holds. And we have an election coming up in August, and this money will be paying for that election,” said Anita Cotter, the Springfield city clerk.

While the City acknowledges that a quarter of a million dollars is a lot of money for an election, Cotter says it costs so much because the city is undertaking the entire cost of the election, since their proposal is the only item on the ballot.

“So the city council asked for this to be placed on the ballot. And the county assesses the cost of the election based on their actual cost. And when there’s only one item, that cost is significantly higher per entity,” said Cotter.

If there were more entities on the ballot, the cost would be split, and therefore be much lower.

“A lot of elections, there will be the school board will have a measure on it, or another municipality will have a measure and all of those costs that are divided up by each entity and split up. And so that’s why there’s the cost is not so high for those particular elections. In this particular election, we’re paying all of the cost across the board for the staffing, for the machines, for the ballots,” said Cotter.

The city usually would plan ahead for these sorts of things, and the money would already be assigned in the budget, meaning the council wouldn’t have to approve it. However, this election is different.

“This was designed and decided on a little bit later in our process. So it was right at the change of a fiscal year. And that’s where the carryover funds were utilized because it wasn’t a normal election that we would be budgeting for,” said Cotter.

The money will come from carryover funds from the general fund, which is mostly comprised of sales tax money.

If approved Monday night, the city will then use that money to cover the costs for the August Special Election. To read more about what City Council will be discussing Monday night, you can head here.

