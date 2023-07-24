Springfield woman charged for trying to kill ex-boyfriend with a knife

Elisa Andrade
Elisa Andrade(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman has been charged after she tried to stab her ex-boyfriend with a knife Sunday afternoon.

According to online court records, 35-year-old Elisa Andrade is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a deputy found Andrade with a knife outside a home in the 4300 block of S. Sunrise Avenue.

A witness told the deputy that Andrade was chasing her ex-boyfriend with a knife. The PC statement does say a neighbor’s security camera did catch the incident.

After her arrest, Andrade admitted several times to the deputy that, “I was trying to kill him.”

She stated that again even after she was booked in the Greene County Jail. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

