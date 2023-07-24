Trying to tame summer weeds in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While weeds are no stranger to our lawns and grassy areas in the Ozarks, these pesky plants can become quite a nuisance during the summer.

With the summer heat so far and some lingering drought conditions in parts of the Ozarks, Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing, isn’t surprised that the weeds are taking advantage of these weather conditions.

“Anytime the grass is going dormant or being stressed by something else, that gives the weeds an opportunity to come in and make a better stand for themselves,” Jones said. “That’s allowing cantankerous weeds like violets and yellow nutsedge to stay prominent until that can be removed or treated.”

At other times of the year, chemical treatment can take care of weeds, and adding fertilizer to grass can strengthen it against weed growth. However, Jones cautions people from using it or using it in abundance since the summer is taking its toll on the grass.

“Nitrogen is one of the big nutrients needed to keep your grass as healthy as possible,” Jones said. “With the heat, you really don’t want to put that down right now. Too much nitrogen can brown the grass out and hurt it. The fall is the best time for anyone to put down fertilizer with nitrogen to strengthen the grass.”

When it comes to any chemical treatment, Jones encourages people to look for a specific ingredient in their weed killer and to read the instructions carefully.

“If you’re buying a weed killer at retail, look for 2,4-D as the active ingredient,” Jones said. “That will be your general broadleaf herbicide to take care of the weeds and not hurt the grass. Make sure you read the mixing instructions on the label and check to see what temperature range is acceptable for the product to be used. Once temperatures get over 90 degrees, a lot of plants won’t take up that chemical. Plus, temperatures that are too high with stressed grass and a strong chemical mixture will end up hurting the grass.”

Those temperature guidelines also dictate when companies like 417 Mowing head out on weed control calls where chemical treatment may be necessary.

However, Jones does have some advice for homeowners wanting to do whatever they can to fend off weeds during the summer heat with simple maintenance first.

“Make sure that your lawn mower has a sharp blade and is set to cut at the proper height,” Jones said. “If you take a lawn and don’t do anything else to it besides using a sharp blade and the proper cutting height, you will see minor improvements to the weeds on your lawn.”

Jones also stresses watering your lawn 3 to 4 times a week to help keep the grass as healthy as possible. He also stresses that any watering should be done during the early morning hours.

Beyond that, and the water could steam and evaporate over your grass during the day. At nighttime, watering will just sit on the grass overnight with the possibility of mold and mildew contributing to more fungus. That could be harmful to your grass and allow another way for weeds to develop.

Along with any chemical treatment that should be mixed correctly, it should be used when rain is not in the forecast and temperatures start becoming consistently under 90 degrees.

If homeowners go about these methods and still need help, Jones encourages them to give the professionals a call to evaluate their lawn and figure out the best way to get rid of those pesky weeds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.