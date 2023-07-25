2023 Ozark Empire Fair: What you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s 2023 Ozark Empire Fair begins Thursday, July 27. This is the 87th fair.

The theme this year is Summer’s Biggest Party. The fair runs through August 5. Click HERE for ticket prices and parking information.

The Midway:

The midway opens each day at 1 p.m., except for the opening day.

Carnival Tickets:

5 Tickets: $7

25 Tickets: $30

55 Tickets: $55

On-Site Wristbands

Monday-Thursday: $30

Friday-Sunday: $35

*Wristbands are not intended for children under 36 inches. Fair Admission is not included in any of the above prices.

$3 Day:

$3 Day promotion: Monday, July 31

Admission is $3 per person, parking is $3 per car, several food items will be $3, and ALL RIDES will be $3 per ride!

KY3 Grandstand Lineup:

1980s rocker Rick Springfield kicks off the opening night of the fair. The concert on July 27 begins at 7:30 p.m.

Other acts include Parmalee, Casting Crowns, and Stoney LaRue. CLICK HERE to buy tickets to any of the concerts.

Daily Schedule of Events:

The E-Plex will feature several vendors throughout each day of the fair. The fair offers several free shows too. To see other events at the fair, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.