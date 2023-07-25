CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Storage units in north Springfield hit multiple times by thieves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves are targeting a North Springfield business. The most recent break-in happened early Monday morning at Golden Hills Mini Storage.

KY3 spoke to victims who say the thieves are are cutting into the units and prying them open.

“I’ve probably lost $10,000 In Hot Wheels minimum and four or $5,000 in camping gear,” said J.D. Williams, who has a unit there.

Williams is one of many victims at Golden Hills who lost items that are more valuable than a price tag.

“I’ve been collecting Hot Wheels since I was four years old and you can’t keep all your collection at your house,” said Williams.

Williams says his main concern is the bushes behind the business.

”It’s like they have a place to hide to break into any of these storage buildings back here,” said Williams.

The most recent break-in happened early Monday morning, and the owner shared security video of a man scoping out the back of the units.

Thieves (KY3)

”I got a phone call from the manager saying that somebody had ripped a hole open in the first unit and went on through some units and she thinks our unit got hit,” said Beverly Mckee, another person who has a unit.

Beverly and her husband are the most recent victims, and luckily no big items were stolen. Mckee thinks crimes in north Springfield especially along Kearney are getting worse.

”West Kearney Street is now full of gambling little mini-casinos, smoke shops, dispensaries, and not bringing in good foot-traffic,” said Mckee. “I think all of us need to work together and put together a neighborhood watch for the storage units.”

The Mckees say it’s going to take a group effort to stop these break-ins from happening.

The owner of Golden Hills says throughout the course of the break-ins he has installed more security cameras, lights, and motion detectors. If you know anything about the break-ins or thieves, contact Springfield Police.

