Controversial LEARNS Act in Arkansas sparks debate as those against gather signatures to stop it

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The recently passed LEARNS Act, a 143-page law aimed at shaping Arkansas education, has become the state’s focal point of excitement and apprehension.

Backed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the legislation promises more education choices and higher teacher pay.

However, with the new school year just around the corner, critics argue that it was rushed through without sufficient scrutiny, leaving students and educators facing the consequences.

“My senator told me he didn’t have time to go through such a lengthy bill before it got passed,” says Katie Deakins

Deakins, a retired teacher and passionate advocate for education has taken it upon herself to gather signatures for a ballot initiative. Along with fellow members of CAPES (Citizens for Arkansas Public Education And Students), they aim to collect over 54,0000 signatures by Monday, calling for the LEARNS Act to be voted on by the public.

The group will be at this week’s farmers market on the square,e hoping to gather more signatures.

The LEARNS Act encompasses a wide range of provisions, including increased security measures, improved teacher pay, and the introduction of school vouchers. Among the contentious topics is the provision for a $50,000 starting teacher pay, which Deakins argues may not be sustainable in the long term.

“It’s being funded for two years, and after that, it’s going back to the districts. If these smaller districts could’ve paid that to their teachers, they would’ve been doing that already,” explained Deakins.

Jim Hill thinks the act is great for the state.

He argues that it empowers taxpayers, offering them more control over where their money is directed.

He points to the introduction of school vouchers, which allow parents to choose between private and homeschooling options, as a step toward greater educational choice.

“If the child’s not there, the money shouldn’t go there. Period. The money should follow the child,” Hill says.

On the other hand, Deakins urged continued investment in public schools, raising concerns about using public funds for private purposes.

“Just over 200 years ago, we had a tea party in our country. No taxation without representation. And that’s exactly what this is. It’s not constitutional,” she says.

Despite being passed, the LEARNS Act has encountered delays due to legal challenges, pushing its implementation to August 1. That will happen unless the signatures needed are gathered by July 31.

