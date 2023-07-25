Dadeville man killed after swerving utility truck to allow a wheel loader more room on the road

Fatal crash
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Dadeville has died after his utility truck went off the road and hit a fence.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 38-year-old Charles Toler was driving the truck on Route V, one mile west of Mount Vernon, when the tractor went off the road, overturned, and hit a fence. The highway patrol says Toler was trying to allow room on the road for a wheel loader to drive in the opposite direction.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday. Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 78th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

