Dadeville man killed after wheel loader tractor overturns and hits a fence
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Dadeville has died after his wheel loader tractor went off the road and hit a fence.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 38-year-old Charles Toler was driving the wheel loader on Route V, one mile west of Mount Vernon, when the tractor went off the road, overturned, and hit a fence.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday. Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.
This marks MSHP Troop D’s 78th fatal crash for 2023.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.