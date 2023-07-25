Dadeville man killed after wheel loader tractor overturns and hits a fence

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Dadeville has died after his wheel loader tractor went off the road and hit a fence.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 38-year-old Charles Toler was driving the wheel loader on Route V, one mile west of Mount Vernon, when the tractor went off the road, overturned, and hit a fence.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday. Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 78th fatal crash for 2023.

