Dave Chappelle stopping in KCMO on new stand-up comedy tour

Stand-up Dave Chappelle is making a stop in Kansas City on his “Dave Chappelle Live” tour on...
Stand-up Dave Chappelle is making a stop in Kansas City on his “Dave Chappelle Live” tour on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.(Mathieu Bitton / Netflix / MGN)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Stand-up Dave Chappelle is making a stop in Kansas City on his “Dave Chappelle Live” tour on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

Presale tickets for the Kansas City show will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. General sales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Comedy fans should know that cell phones are not allowed inside of the show. Anyone who brings a cell phone must place it into a locked pouch, and anyone caught with a phone will be removed from the show.

The three-time Grammy and five-time Emmy winner made headlines after releasing a controversial Netflix comedy special which poked fun at transgender people in 2021, and last year was attacked on stage while performing in Los Angeles.

