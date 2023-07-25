Green Slime: What’s spreading across Lake Taneycomo?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last Friday, KY3 received a tip about areas of green slime showing up on parts of Lake Taneycomo.

Over the weekend, one report was made to the state’s Harmful Algal Bloom Group (or HAB Group), comprised of staff from the Departments of Natural Resources, Conservation, Agriculture, and Health and Senior Services. That led officials from Jefferson City to collect samples from the lake Tuesday morning for testing. This news has been very encouraging for Forsyth resident Dan Parrish.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Parrish said. “I think Lake Taneycomo is one of the best trout fisheries in the country. And to see them take the first steps makes me happy and enthusiastic that we can get this lake back to where it was.”

Parrish also said he wasn’t the only one encouraged to see officials at the lake collecting samples Tuesday morning.

“Several of our neighbors have been talking about it, obviously,” says Parrish. “We’ve been talking about it since the problem started around mid-May and early June. We’ve seen it progressively get worse as we progress through the summer months.”

The sight is certainly something that stands out for visitors and residents like Parrish, who has lived in Forsyth for six years and fished in the area for over 30 years.

“I have never seen the lake in this condition,” Parrish states. “Never. There are days when we have seen this growth go from shoreline to shoreline. And I have never recalled ever seeing that.”

Not only is Parrish concerned about the coverage impacting the fish that live in the lake, but he also noted it impacts people renting homes nearby for boating and recreation.

“I talked to people who brought their boats all the way down here to enjoy the lake,” Parrish said. “They haven’t been able to get their boats on the water, which has been very disappointing for them. Plus, kids that come down here for tubing and fishermen having to pull their engines up to get all the plant material off of there, it’s just been disappointing.”

The Director of the Environmental Services Program at the Missouri DNR said that officials that collected those samples looked like green algae, watermeal, and another potential substance that testing can confirm. With samples collected, that testing can hopefully give results in as early as two days. That information will be made available once testing has been completed.

