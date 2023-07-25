Greene Co. Highway Department addresses why there’s no striping on some county roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Some newly paved roads in Greene County have no line striping, or the roads are poorly painted. This could lead to a safety hazard for drivers.

The Greene County Highway Department said they are responsible for maintaining 1,200 miles of road in the county while Modot maintains the rest.

Greene County Interim Highway Administrator, Adam Humphrey, says Farm Road 146 near Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park is one place that still doesn’t have lines. He said it’s difficult to get certain roads such as 146 done with only a five-man crew in charge of striping.

“Currently we have almost a 30 percent full-time vacancy at the Greene County Highway Department. With a staff of what would normally be 120, we have over 30 full-time positions right now that are vacant,” Humphrey said. “It really does limit our ability to be highly reactive and responsive from a time perspective,” He said.

Greene Co. Highway Department Interim Administrator, Adam Humphrey, talks about Farm Road 146 behind him. (KY3)

Humphrey says they are prioritizing which roads they are working on right now.

“This year, we are working on the north half of the county,” he said. Humphrey said that means the crew has about 600 miles of striping to refresh.

He said his crews work hard to get lines on the roads as fast and efficiently as they can, but it’s more difficult than it sounds.

“When we come out and we stripe this road they’ll first come out, do a layout to establish where a clear center line is at. We have to physically place paint lines down because when we mark it, we want those stripes to be perfect and straight and be easy to follow,” Humphrey said. “It’s not as simple as driving a truck out here and then start spraying a line,” he said.

Humphrey also said Greene County’s pavement marking program and striping crews are trying to get more roads striped so that it is safer for drivers to navigate. He said his team will be out to assess roads like Farm Road 146 in about a week or two.

