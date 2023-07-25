How you can get discounted tickets to upcoming Cardinals games

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By Shannon Worley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can enjoy a special discount ticket offer for upcoming home games at Busch Stadium.

In celebration of the Metro’s 60th birthday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Metro Transit are offering deals on tickets for the upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies.

Fans can purchase their tickets now for games on August 1-3 against the Twins and August 4-6 versus the Rockies. Prices start as low as $6. All-inclusive tickets will be available starting at $60 for fans looking to upgrade.

Tickets can be purchased here and are limited to 8 per customer per game while supplies last.

