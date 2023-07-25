Lake Ozark and Osage Beach consider merging of dispatch centers

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - During Tuesday evening’s Board of Alderman meeting, Lake Ozark will hear a proposal regarding a merger between the two dispatch centers.

“This will continue to be a safe serve community,” said Harrison Fry, the Lake Ozark city administrator.

When you pick up the phone to dial 911, the only difference will be who is answering the phone. Lake Ozark leaders say the move to merge with Osage Beach would save them money.

“It represents about a quarter of a million dollar savings annually to the City of Lake Ozark, and they have expressed a great deal of enthusiasm about meeting with our current team members to take them on as employees,” said Fry.

Fry says they budget about $380,000 a year for dispatch. The city needs to make more than $400,000 in improvements to the dispatch building.

”We will not have to make those reinvestment costs that we’re planning currently,” said Fry.

If approved, Lake Ozark would pay Osage Beach $10,000 monthly from September until the end of the year. Then it would be $120,000 every year starting in 2024.

”We’ll save $250,000,″ said Fry.

As for the current dispatchers, they could move.

”They will have the opportunity to interview with the city of Osage Beach dispatch office. If they are able to pass their initial New Hire assessment, it’s my understanding they will be extended the job offer,” said Fry.

Those who do not go to Osage Beach but stay until the end would get a severance package.

