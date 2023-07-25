Lake Ozark and Osage Beach consider merging of dispatch centers

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - During Tuesday evening’s Board of Alderman meeting, Lake Ozark will hear a proposal regarding a merger between the two dispatch centers.

“This will continue to be a safe serve community,” said Harrison Fry, the Lake Ozark city administrator.

When you pick up the phone to dial 911, the only difference will be who is answering the phone. Lake Ozark leaders say the move to merge with Osage Beach would save them money.

“It represents about a quarter of a million dollar savings annually to the City of Lake Ozark, and they have expressed a great deal of enthusiasm about meeting with our current team members to take them on as employees,” said Fry.

Fry says they budget about $380,000 a year for dispatch. The city needs to make more than $400,000 in improvements to the dispatch building.

”We will not have to make those reinvestment costs that we’re planning currently,” said Fry.

If approved, Lake Ozark would pay Osage Beach $10,000 monthly from September until the end of the year. Then it would be $120,000 every year starting in 2024.

”We’ll save $250,000,″ said Fry.

As for the current dispatchers, they could move.

”They will have the opportunity to interview with the city of Osage Beach dispatch office. If they are able to pass their initial New Hire assessment, it’s my understanding they will be extended the job offer,” said Fry.

Those who do not go to Osage Beach but stay until the end would get a severance package.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Fatal crash
Dadeville, Mo., man killed in crash in Lawrence County
Bracelets with Wyatt's name on them.
Mom shares story of son killed in Republic car crash; deadly crashes up in southwest Mo.
Elisa Andrade
Springfield woman charged for trying to kill ex-boyfriend with a knife
Lebanon shooting scene
Police looking for a suspect in a shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders hear update on Renew Jordan Creek project
Officials from several state agencies collected water samples from Lake Taneycomo for testing
Green Slime: What’s spreading across Lake Taneycomo?
With fewer clouds around today (and likely no storms), temperatures will warm considerably over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Issued for Wednesday and Beyond
Springfield city leaders hear update on Renew Jordan Creek project - clipped version