Missouri law fast tracks medical professional licensing

QUINCY (WGEM) - New rules in Missouri will help some medical professionals get their license and start practicing medicine faster.

This comes after Governor Parson signed a bill last week to attract more doctors and medical experts to the state.

The law applies to counselors, physicians, and social workers from out of state looking to work in Missouri and takes effect August 28.

Blessing Health System’s Administrative Coordinator Ginger Hodson said Blessing Health System likes to have their doctors licensed in both Illinois and Missouri, and even Iowa so staff can operate in different clinics.

However, she said the Missouri licensing process can take anywhere from four to six months, which can leave some areas short of physicians. She hopes the law can cut that time in half.

“It is a pretty lengthy application process, which also requires them to produce their proof of education from medical school, residency, fellowship, etc., so what this compact does is once they’ve already provided all of those documents for one state then that information can be shared,” Hodson said.

Hodson said they struggle to recruit physicians as quickly as they would like. She said a lack of physicians means there could be a lack of care in an area, and potentially force people to drive miles for care, or fill up emergency rooms.

Hodson said she wishes sharing fast tracking information between states was much easier and hopes new legislation will create that.

Those at Mark Twain Behavioral Health said while the demand for mental health help grows, they struggle to recruit staff.

School Based Therapy Coordinator Jessica Sublette said they offer telehealth services to those who need it in the area. She said the law could help them recruit, which would allow for more in-person sessions.

Sublette said while fast tracking licenses helps, a faster credentialing process would also help.

“You have to be approved by certain insurances as a provider to provide that service for their funding to cover that specific provider so with Medicaid for an example, our state has to say that, ‘Yes this provider is able to provide a service that Medicaid will cover so that may apply to our psychiatrists, our nurse practitioners, our counselors,’” Sublette said.

Hodson said physicians have to go through the same process. The process, which depends on the insurance, can take 90 to even 120 days.

Both said if the state sped up the process for credentialing, it would help speed up the process more. They cannot start the credentialing process until they get their license.

