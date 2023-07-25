SPONSORED The Place: Arc of the Ozarks: Christmas Extravaganza

The Arc of the Ozarks' Christmas Extravaganza is on December 8th! Enjoy a live auction, live music, and great food while supporting their Autism Services.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t miss out on The Arc of the Ozarks’ Christmas Extravaganza happening on Friday, December 8th! Get ready for a live auction, music from a band, and delicious food. All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting The Arc’s Children’s Autism Services.

