SPONSORED The Place: Arc of the Ozarks: Christmas Extravaganza

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t miss out on The Arc of the Ozarks’ Christmas Extravaganza happening on Friday, December 8th! Get ready for a live auction, music from a band, and delicious food. All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting The Arc’s Children’s Autism Services.

