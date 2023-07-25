SPONSORED The Place: Route 66 Festival: Talent Search

The Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield is from Aug 10-12. It features classic cars, music, food, and a talent search competition.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Route 66 Festival will take place from August 10th to 12th in downtown Springfield. The event will feature classic cars, motorcycles, music, food, and a talent search competition. To participate in the talent search, individuals can submit a video showcasing their unique talent. If selected, they will have the opportunity to perform live on stage at the Route 66 Festival.

