SPONSORED The Place: Route 66 Festival: Talent Search

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Route 66 Festival will take place from August 10th to 12th in downtown Springfield. The event will feature classic cars, motorcycles, music, food, and a talent search competition. To participate in the talent search, individuals can submit a video showcasing their unique talent. If selected, they will have the opportunity to perform live on stage at the Route 66 Festival.

