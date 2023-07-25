Springfield city leaders hear update on Renew Jordan Creek project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield City Council heard an update on the Renew Jordan Creek project, including updated renderings, an anticipated project schedule, and a funding plan.

Renew Jordan Creek is a project to “daylight” or uncover 1,100 feet of Jordan Creek and build several bridges in downtown Springfield. The project area consists of two large blocks in the urbanized center of Jordan Valley Park, bordered on the east by Boonville Avenue, Water Street, and the railway on the south, Main Avenue on the west, and Mill Street on the north. Later phases of the project envision improvements at Founders Park and the property at 404 N. Jefferson Ave.

The overall project goals include flood reduction and water quality improvements, pedestrian and connectivity enhancements, sustainable greenspaces integration, comfort and safety improvements, and sense of place development.

The project is expected to cost nearly $30 million to be funded through various sources.

“Almost half of the funding planned for this project is coming from state or federal grants,” says city Manager Jason Gage. “I want to commend city staff and the project team for their hard work to seek out external funding and manage the complex requirements of these grants.”

Funding from the project will come from the City’s Level Property Tax, ¼-cent and 1/8-cent sales taxes, and Environmental Services Green Infrastructure funds. External funding sources include Surface Transportation Block Grants, Local ARPA funds, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ARPA funds, a Department of Economic Development ARPA grant, and Environmental Protection Agency and DNR grants. “We plan on using a low-interest state revolving loan program to help make up any shortfall in our funding and provide contingency,” explains City Project Manager Kirkland Preston. “Currently, out of the $13 million we were approved to borrow, we only expect to use under $2 million. The project is well positioned to be funded for construction.”

Olsson project manager Jared Rasmussen reported that the engineering design for the project is 90% complete, with 100% plans expected to be provided to the city later this year. This fall, the project will undergo environmental review and permitting processes through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and BNSF Railway.

The project team anticipates advertising the project for contractor bids in early 2024, with a target for beginning construction by the summer of 2024. Work is expected to last approximately 18 months, with a hopeful completion date in late fall of 2025 or early spring of 2026.

