Springfield police chief says data shows decrease in criminal activity in hotspots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New information presented by the Springfield Police Chief to the city council shows a decrease in overall crime thanks in part to a Department of Justice program.

“I would say a decrease in crime,” said Gracie Hildenbrand.

She lives near the corner of Kearney Street and Kansas Expressway. It’s one of four intersections in Springfield that police have identified as hot spots for traffic incidents and crime. The others are Kearney Street at Glenstone Avenue, Glenstone Avenue at Sunshine Street, and Sunshine Street at Kansas Expressway.

She says things in her neighborhood have been quiet for the past few months.

“The intent is to make people feel safer as well as to be safer,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

The Springfield Police Department implemented a national operational model known as “Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety” (DDACTS) about a year ago.

“It’s not a software program. It’s just taking the numbers we already have and putting them in the hands of the officers,” said Williams.

Through extra patrol efforts, he says his team has been able to reduce violent crimes.

“The residents, when the PAR officer meets with them, say this is a whole lot better. We see you guys out here. You’re more active. You’re having an impact. The criminal element has moved on. That’s really good for everyone,” explained Williams.

“The more patrolling and stuff like that has been really nice,” said Hildenbrand.

Chief Paul Williams says that the program is now being used across the city.

He says officers are tracking hotspots within their beats....focusing on increasing their presence just about everywhere.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.