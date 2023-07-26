ACLU, Lambda Legal file lawsuit to block Misosuri’s ban on transgender care for minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s impending ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors takes effect Aug. 28, is being challenged in court.

The case was filed Tuesday by the ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, the families of three transgender minors, two healthcare providers, and two LGBTQ advocacy organizations.

“SB 49 is the latest chapter in Missouri’s relentless attacks on transgender people, and the stories of the families challenging the law demonstrate the immense, devastating harm it is already inflicting on their lives,” said Nora Huppert, Staff Attorney at Lambda Legal. “SB 49 would deny adolescent transgender Missourians access to evidence-based treatment supported by the overwhelming medical consensus. This law is not just harmful and cruel; it is life-threatening.”

Attorneys fighting to block the law accused Missouri’s Republican leaders of attempting to deprive Missourians of fundamental rights.

“On its face, the law enshrines discriminatory practices in our health care system by specifically denying transgender Missourians under the age of eighteen access to evidence-based gender-affirming medical care while stripping parents of their fundamental right to make medical decisions for their children,” said Gillian Wilcox, Deputy Director of Litigation at the ACLU of Missouri. “Extreme politicians in Missouri, like the Attorney General, have made known their desire to ban gender-affirming care throughout the State. This legislation targets very specific, vulnerable populations – young people, those who access health care through Medicaid, and incarcerated individuals – to replace private medical decisions with the will of politicians in Jefferson City.”

Sponsors of the law have repeatedly argued its purpose is to “protect children” from procedures they view as dangerous and harmful.

“In simple terms, SB 49 acts as a pause button. We must allow children to grow into adulthood, unharmed by these dangerous practices,” said SB 49 sponsor, state Sen. Mike Moon of Ash Grove.

Despite being approved by the American Medical Association , the American College of Physicians, the Endocrine Society, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychiatric Association, – Moon maintains that gender-affirming care is inherently harmful – and accused all the above-mentioned entities of becoming “more political in nature.”

State-level bans on gender-affirming care have had a dismal track record of success in court, with similar measures being struck down in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

