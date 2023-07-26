Alpena, Ark., elementary & middle school principal resigns following arrest for shoplifting
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPENA, Ark. (KY3) - Alpena, Ark.’s elementary and middle school principal, accused of shoplifting, resigned.
The school district confirmed Janalee Olhausen-Kaylor is no longer employed with the district.
Police say Olhausen-Kaylor bagged more than $100 worth of items at a Walmart without scanning them on June 30. Investigators say Walmart checked her past transactions, finding it had happened five other times.
She appears before a judge on August 1.
