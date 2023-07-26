Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery has died, one day after announcing he would leave office in September. Lowery suffered two strokes over the past several months, his staff announced Tuesday.

Lowery, a Republican, took office in January. The state treasury will be run by the chief of staff and deputy treasurer until Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a replacement.

Lowery experienced two strokes, one in March and another in June. Following the first stroke, Lowery spent several weeks rehabilitating in Arkansas before recovering with his daughter in Maryland. Lowery’s office described the second stroke as more severe and said it led him and his family to decide to announce his retirement.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders released a statement following Lowery’s death.

“Bryan and I are saddened to hear about the loss of Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery. Mark was a lifelong public servant and a dedicated advocate for Arkansas’ children and families. To those who knew Mark, it was no surprise that he threw his hat into the ring and ran for the statehouse in 2012 – and it was even less of a surprise that in his decade-long tenure as a State Representative, he brought about several major reforms to Arkansas’ education system. In his run for State Treasurer last year, he promised to extend that record of public stewardship to Arkansas’ state finances. I am deeply saddened that Mark’s term as Treasurer was cut so short. Bryan and my prayers are with the entire Lowery family, his friends, and the Treasurer’s office staff in this difficult time.”

Before being elected treasurer in November, Lowery had served 10 years in the state House.

Lowery sponsored a 2017 law that reinstated the state’s requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot. A previous voter ID law had been struck down by the state Supreme Court, but justices in 2018 upheld Lowery’s revision.

Lowery also sponsored a 2021 law that removed the ability of people without identification to cast a ballot, even if they sign an affidavit affirming their identity.

The Arkansas treasurer oversees the state’s investments and serves on several panels including the boards of trustees for the state employees and teacher retirement systems.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.