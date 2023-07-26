Box truck damaged after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield, Mo.

Truck totaled after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield
Truck totaled after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says someone threw a scooter off an overpass, hitting the windshield of a box truck in Springfield.

It happened Wednesday around 5 a.m. on James River Freeway near Scenic. The impact damaged the truck. Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike McClure says the driver emerged from the ordeal in good condition, though understandably shaken.

Luke Spain, the lead instructor at the Midwest Training Center, weighed in on the severity of such incidents. He emphasized the vital concept of restraint force.

“It’s weight times speed. If you have a ten-pound object and you hit it at 60 miles an hour, that’s a massive amount of energy you’re going to have come through that windshield,” he says.

This incident sparked renewed discussion about defensive driving. Both Sgt. McClure and Spain stress the importance of minimizing distractions behind the wheel.

As drivers pass under overpasses, Sgt. McClure cautioned them to be vigilant.

“Our focus becomes a three-dimensional view,” said Sgt. McClure. “Where we need to be looking up and seeing if there’s something out of place up there.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Fatal crash
Dadeville, Mo., man killed in crash in Lawrence County
Once clouds thin out this afternoon, temperatures will range from the middle 90s to just over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Long stretch of heat
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Missouri school board that voted to drop anti-racism resolution might consider a revised version
Garden Spot: Okra loves the heat!
Garden Spot: Okra loves the heat!
Garden Spot: Okra loves the heat!