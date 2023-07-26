Box truck damaged after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says someone threw a scooter off an overpass, hitting the windshield of a box truck in Springfield.

It happened Wednesday around 5 a.m. on James River Freeway near Scenic. The impact damaged the truck. Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike McClure says the driver emerged from the ordeal in good condition, though understandably shaken.

Luke Spain, the lead instructor at the Midwest Training Center, weighed in on the severity of such incidents. He emphasized the vital concept of restraint force.

“It’s weight times speed. If you have a ten-pound object and you hit it at 60 miles an hour, that’s a massive amount of energy you’re going to have come through that windshield,” he says.

This incident sparked renewed discussion about defensive driving. Both Sgt. McClure and Spain stress the importance of minimizing distractions behind the wheel.

As drivers pass under overpasses, Sgt. McClure cautioned them to be vigilant.

“Our focus becomes a three-dimensional view,” said Sgt. McClure. “Where we need to be looking up and seeing if there’s something out of place up there.”

