Branson Board of Aldermen passes proposal limiting drag shows to downtown district

The final vote on the ordinance will be on August 8 at city council meeting.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday night, a proposal to limit drag shows in Branson sparked a heated debate on both sides.

The ordinance only allows drag shows in the downtown district with additional regulations.

The meeting drew a large crowd for public comment, with many believing drag shows go against their religious beliefs, while others say there are more serious things the city should be focusing on.

“It’s the latest manufactured outrage,” said Nate Horsman, who is against the proposal. “Now, for the last two months, we spend hours and hours talking about drag queens shows when we can be focused on much more important things going on in the city.”

“We do not want to become the next Eureka Springs,” said Rick Adams. “These drag queen shows are going to drive the families away.”

The city says the proposal aims to preserve Branson’s family-friendly values by limiting drag shows to the downtown area, away from the 76 Strip. It would not allow drag shows within 600 feet of any religious institution, school, ‚park, or another drag show establishment, and no one on the outside should be able to see what’s happening inside. The proposed ordinance also states no shows would be allowed without a permit from city hall.

The final vote on the proposal will be on August 8 at the Branson City Council meeting.

