Camden County dispatcher assists father in the delivery of twins

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County dispatcher assisted a father in the births of twins on Wednesday morning.

The call came into dispatch around 8:30 a.m. Camden County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Amy Hufferd took a 911 call from a man who explained his wife was giving birth prematurely in their home. Huffered coached the man through the birthing process. His wife delivered a set of twins.

EMTs arrived after the births to care for the mother and the twins.

What makes this unique is Hufferd herself is a mother of twins. The sheriff honored her Huffered with a Stork Lapel Pin to wear with her uniform.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Fatal crash
Dadeville, Mo., man killed in crash in Lawrence County
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
A Heat Advisory has been issued for southwest Missouri until Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Issued for Wednesday and Beyond
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man arrested after breaking into several Springfield homes naked

Latest News

Once clouds thin out this afternoon, temperatures will range from the middle 90s to just over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat still on track into next week
The heat is still on track
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Ruptured eardrums