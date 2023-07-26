Camden County dispatcher assists father in the delivery of twins

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County dispatcher assisted a father in the births of twins on Wednesday morning.

The call came into dispatch around 8:30 a.m. Camden County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Amy Hufferd took a 911 call from a man who explained his wife was giving birth prematurely in their home. Huffered coached the man through the birthing process. His wife delivered a set of twins.

EMTs arrived after the births to care for the mother and the twins.

What makes this unique is Hufferd herself is a mother of twins. The sheriff honored her Huffered with a Stork Lapel Pin to wear with her uniform.

