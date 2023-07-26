Early voting begins for primary elections in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Early voting is already underway for next month’s primary election.

“My voice should be heard. It’s an important issue,” said Mary Fry.

She says she doesn’t miss an election. But next month she won’t have time to head to the polls.

“I haven’t ever done absentee before but I’ll be out of town,” she said.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said, “I think some voters are still getting familiar with the idea.”

Beginning Tuesday voters can cast their ballots early no questions asked until election day at the Greene County Election Center.

“They can come in and just show their ID like they would on a regular election day and just cast that ballot without having to vote with an excuse or reason,” said Schoeller.

Fry says the process was simple and worth the effort.

“It’s as easy as going to my polling place just driving a bit further,” she said.

But for those in the city of Springfield choosing to wait for election day some changes to polling locations are in place due in part to only one question on the ballot and expected low voter turnout.

The county clerk is choosing to combine some precincts as follows:

* Wilson CW: Eligible voters in this precinct will vote at DAVID HARRISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

* Cherokee: Eligible voters in this precinct will vote at SEMINOLE BAPTIST TEMPLE

* 1st Center: Eligible voters in this precinct will vote at ORCHARD CREST BAPTIST CHURCH

* 2nd Campbell A & 2nd Campbell B: Eligible voters in these precincts will vote at FIRE STATION #8, 1405 S SCENIC AVE

* 1st N Campbell: Eligible voters in this precinct will vote at COOPER TENNIS COMPLEX

* 2nd N Campbell: Eligible voters in this precinct will vote at CROSSWAY BAPTIST CHURCH

* 3rd N Campbell A: Eligible voters in this precinct will vote at THE LIBRARY STATION, 2535 N KANSAS EXPRESSWAY

“There may not be enough voters to be able to open up that polling location to justify the cost. We look at that. We notify those voters that if you’re going to plan to vote in this election you will be at this polling location for this one election,” said Schoeller.

Fry says early, in-person or by mail, every eligible voter should exercise their right.

“Make the effort. Make their voice heard,” she said.

“After the election, regardless of the results, you know that you were a part of that and you let your voice be heard. It’s just a reminder that people have fought and died and people are standing today to protect that freedom,” said Schoeller.

