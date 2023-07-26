Family remembers life of 103-year-old Salem, Ark veteran

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A family and community are mourning the loss of a community staple and veteran.

103-year-old William “Bill” Strauss of Salem, Arkansas died at his home on Friday.

Strauss spent a large part of his life as a member of the United States Army and was one of the only Arkansans left who fought in the famous “Battle of the Bulge.”

“He was very proud of being an American and doing the right thing for our country,” said Bill’s son-in-law, Guy Balmer. “He was a great man, and there’s not many left.”

Bill was known to his community as much as he was in his service to his country.

Strauss would speak to local schools about his time in the service and was a member of the Salem VFW Post #9777.

The veteran could usually be found in a local diner eating breakfast with friends.

“He actually started the Thursday morning breakfast at Swingles,” said Bill’s Daughter, Debbie Undenberg. As he started that, a lot of his VFW guys would come and have breakfast with him.”

His loved ones left behind aren’t the only ones saddened by his death but also his faithful companion, Peppi.

“That dog has been around my dad. He followed him everywhere,” Bill’s Daughter Jeannine Balmer explained. “He slept with him every day. If my dad got up, that dog would get up. My dad sat, and that dog sat. They were inseparable.”

The family said Peppi still roams around the house searching for Strauss.

“That dog will never be the same again. He is so heartbroken,” Jeannine said. I have never seen an animal so attached to somebody as he was to my dad.”

Strauss would have turned 104 in October.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday at the Salem VFW at 2 p.m.

