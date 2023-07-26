How the heat impacts our vehicle’s AC

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Intense summer weather can affect your car’s air conditioning system. Mechanics in the Ozarks say the heat and high humidity force your vehicle’s AC to work harder than it normally would.

One thing you can do to help is check your cabin’s air filter and replace it. If it’s dirty, that prevents enough air from getting into the AC system. You can also park your car in the shade and use a windshield screen to keep your interior from getting too hot.

Experts say one of the most common reasons your vents only blow hot air is that you’re low on refrigerant. If you believe your vehicle needs a recharge, it’s best not to do it yourself.

“The air conditioning system is designed to be leak free,” said Tim Fess of Rick’s Automotive. “if you have to add refrigerant, there’s a leak somewhere, and just adding refrigerant doesn’t help the problem. It’s just like adding air to a leaking tire. It just prolongs the inevitable.”

Mechanics say it’s costly to keep adding refrigerant and bad for the environment.

