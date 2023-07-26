It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are undoubtedly thousands of Chiefs fans who would go to extreme lengths to get a bracelet with tight-end Travis Kelce’s phone number on it– and at least a few of them work at KCTV5. Unfortunately, Kelce has his sights set on Taylor Swift being the sole recipient of that gift.

Swift visited Kansas City for two sold-out shows in early July. Attendees at the first show were treated to the release party for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and a special visit from Taylor Lautner. Even before then, the entire Kansas City Metropolitan Area had been preparing for the visit for weeks. Street names were changed, Swift’s likeness was mowed into a wheat field, donuts and baked goods were Swift-ified and Eras-themed photo ops popped up around town.

But while Kansas City was doing that, Kelce was diligently stringing beads on a friendship bracelet he hoped to be able to present to Swift.

Most Swifties chose to string their bracelets with song lyrics or fandom references, often in the form of acronyms. “RWWCTTHIWOISISYFBTMTOTBJTWTSCUYWLAM” is clearly “Remember when we couldn’t take the heat? I walked out, I said ‘I’m setting you free.’ But the monsters turned out to be just trees. When the sun came up, you were looking at me” from the song “Out of the Woods.”

But instead of that, Kelce put his phone number on his bracelet with the intention of meeting Swift before or after the show.

In an interview with New Heights, Kelce said he learned too late that Swift “doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

So, despite receiving several friendship bracelets from other fans at the concert, Kelce is still holding onto his special one in hopes that it might someday find its way to Swift.

For some unknown reason, he has not posted any images of this bracelet online.

