Judge sentences Mountain View, Mo., man for his role in a deadly fire

Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, Mo.
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mountain View man after he entered a plea in a deadly fire.

Jacob D. Hearne entered an Alford plea of second-degree murder in the death of Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View, in April 2022. An Alford plea means Hearne admits there’s enough evidence against him in the case, but he admits no wrongdoing.

Investigators found Schweinel dead inside a burned home. Investigators say clues led them to Hearne.

