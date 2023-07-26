MoDOT extends Sunshine Street bridge replacement project; how it impacts traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Route 413 bridge on Sunshine Street, just east of the Scenic Avenue and Sunshine intersection that goes over the MNA railroad, is getting closer to being replaced.

The construction should officially begin in November. Once construction begins, the bridge will then be closed for around four months.

Bud Sherman, the Route 413 bridge project manager, said plans are still underway, but the ending date of the contract has been extended.

“The project right now has been extended about a year,” Sherman said. “We will have a letting in September, which will be a notice to proceed in November this year.”

Sherman said the absolute latest the project is now expected to be done is July 2025. He also said the entire project might not be finished by that date. Sherman said MoDOT has been meeting with and updating nearby businesses on construction plans for multiple months now.

“We have notified all those businesses that would be impacted by the new improvements. Most of those businesses have temporary construction easements that we need to have in order to improve their driveway or provide a sidewalk in front of their businesses,” Sherman said.

He said although the construction will only close down the bridge, it will also make it safer to drive on and more accessible by providing a place for pedestrians to walk safely when it’s fully completed in 2025.

The project will cost $5,888,000. MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1963 and has over 26,000 cars traveling it daily. Travelers can use James River Freeway, Kansas Expressway, Chestnut Expressway, and US 160 as detours. Specific detours will be given when it gets closer to construction beginning.

KY3 also reached out to local businesses near the bridge for comments on the project, and none wished to speak on camera. A partner of Red’s Giant Hamburg, a neighboring business to the bridge, did send KY3 the statement below responding to the bridge closure.

“The closure could be devastating to Red’s (Giant Hamburg) and other neighboring businesses. Red’s has just now gotten back on its feet, building back business after the COVID years, and now this four-month closure of Sunshine is to come. Restaurants are the toughest industry to make it. All we can do is pray right now that we survive,” a partner of Red’s Giant Hamburg said.

Sherman said customers may have to go around the block to access restaurants like nearby Red’s during that four-month period.

“As a business owner, I emphasize with their situation, but we are trying to do our best to keep that business open,” Bud Sherman said in response to the statement above. “It will be an inconvenience for a four-month period when the route is closed, but there will still be access to Red’s.”

KY3 will continue to keep you updated on the Sunshine Street bridge project on air and online. If you would like to read more about the project itself, visit MoDOT’s website.

