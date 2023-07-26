Ozark Empire Fair visitors will notice a changing landscape at the fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fair starts on July 27, and visitors to Springfield’s northside will notice a changing landscape as fairground officials look to the future in expanding the facility’s usages.

Earlier this week, the group that oversees the facility, the Greene County Agricultural and Mechanical Society, had its 30-year master plan approved by the Springfield City Council, and the cornerstone of that plan is slated to be completed in September.

Visitors to the fair will notice the cornerstone on the east end of the fairgrounds where the old arena that hosted livestock shows and various other events used to be.

In its place is a new $29 million arena that’s about 70 percent completed at the moment and built to expand the possible usages for the facility.

“The new arena is four times the size of the prior one,” pointed out Kent Hyde, a member and past president of the fair board. “The current footprint for the seating is approaching 6,700, and so it can accommodate events that a lot of other venues can’t do, including large trade shows that can have a huge economic impact. Our old arena had an economic impact of over $40 million, and this new one will be quite a bit more.”

“We’ve got a national BMX event coming here as well as statewide wrestling tournaments and PRCA pro rodeo,” added Aaron Owen, the CEO of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. “The new arena is big enough to do monster trucks and other motorsports, so instead of us being a regional venue trying to go after 1,500-2,000 seat events, we’re set up to go after the 6,000-6,500 seat events at more of a national level.”

Attracting more national events and helping Springfield’s overall economy were driving forces behind the decision to build a bigger arena with a concrete floor that can be covered with dirt. The arena is a multi-purpose facility that can be used for horse shows, livestock shows, rodeos, livestock auctions, motocross, go-cart racing, tractor pulls, volleyball, wrestling, trade shows, roller derby, cheer competitions, archery, concerts, indoor festivals, circus, dog shows, and auctions.

“By the end of this year, we’ll have well over 100 events for 2024 already booked,” Hyde said. “And there are other events we’re actually discussing right now that I really can’t disclose to you. But they’re in negotiation that are large events that don’t currently come to Springfield, Missouri.”

One tenant that will call the new arena home is an arena league football team called the Ozarks Lunkers, part of a four-team league that’s scheduled to start next summer.

The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds master plan also has other upgrades, including a new barn currently under construction and eventually adding 400 new campsites to the current 120 sites.

“It’s in demand because we have livestock shows, rodeos, and other events where the majority of participants prefer to stay on the grounds with their cattle and horses,” Hyde explained.

It’s a new era for the fairgrounds as the facility strives to be more relevant for other things besides just the fair and become more of an economic driver.

“I’ve been on the board coming up 15 years,” Hyde said. “And there was a point in those early years when the fairgrounds were in horrible shape financially. But that has been corrected now for a number of years. It’s all due to the great group of board and management people we have there. And the community has responded to it well. They’ve come out to not just the fair but other activities, and it’s worked out well. So if all the board members quit next year, we can say we left it in a better place than we found it. And that’s something to be proud of.”

