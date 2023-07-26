Report: Tyreek Hill says he will go to NFL Hall of Fame as a Miami Dolphin

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cheetah has found himself another way to stir up the Chiefs fanbase.

In a media scrum after practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill relayed that he will go to Canton representing his new team.

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had four seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards and was named first-team All-Pro three times. The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami in March 2022, acquiring five draft picks for the standout receiver.

Hill was a key member of the Super Bowl LIV champion squad in 2019 and was even named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.

The former Chiefs wideout found himself in hot water after an alleged assault on Father’s Day at a marina in Florida. He was accused of hitting an employee following a disagreement. ESPN reported Monday that Hill and the employee had reached a settlement in the incident.

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Scooter thrown from bridge damages truck
Box truck damaged after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield, Mo.
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement

Latest News

Teenager from Nixa, Mo. seriously injured in a golf cart crash
FILE - Gas prices have been rising in recent days.
Gas prices rise to highest in 8 months
File Graphic
Teenager from Nixa, Mo., seriously injured in a golf cart crash
Courtesy: Dadeville Fire Protection District
A rural fire department remembers its assistant chief who died in a crash
Paramedics share the importance of mental health resources; Missouri Gov. Parson ceremonially signing EMS bill Thursday