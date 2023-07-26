Sheriff’s department announces death of retired K-9 officer

A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.
A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan sheriff’s department announced the death of a retired K-9 officer on Wednesday.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Jack was a dual-purpose K-9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal drugs.

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

The sheriff’s department also extended condolences to Jack’s immediate family.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Fatal crash
Dadeville, Mo., man killed in crash in Lawrence County
Once clouds thin out this afternoon, temperatures will range from the middle 90s to just over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Long stretch of heat
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days