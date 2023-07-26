Springfield Public School leaders say cyber security is a ‘top priority.’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School students’ first day of school is coming up soon. Kids at every grade level will use some sort of technology, from iPads to laptops.

Elementary students get an iPad. Middle schoolers get Chromebooks. High schoolers get to take their computers home.

Bruce Douglas is the Chief Information Officer for SPS. Douglas said when kids bring those computers home, they are still safe.

”Absolutely (a) top priority, we’ve continued to add more resources each year over the last five years,” said Douglas.

Cybersecurity is now a top priority for many schools. Parent Callie Harwell agrees.

“I really truly believe that the schools have our kids’ best interests at heart,” said Harwell.

Harwell has three kids in Springfield Public Schools. She said she was at first nervous her kids would get personal devices, but they paid off.

“It is not really free access, free reign,” said Harwell. “All very safely guarded. Amazing kids programs that they can play games, learning games.”

Douglas said whenever students bring school laptops home, it is guarded.

“We utilize Go Guardian filtering for our Chromebooks, and that’s always on sort of a regardless of the network that our students are connected to,” said Douglas.

Douglas said the district continuously audits and reviews third-party vendors to ensure data is safe. He said parents should be open with kids for online dangers.

“Make sure that you’re talking with your students and your children about what the internet is and how you interact with people on the internet,” said Harwell.

Harwell said parents should be open to new technology.

“I think having that open communication is more important for them being so young to know what they should or shouldn’t be looking out for,” said Harwell. “I think I need to communicate that to them.”

Douglas also said SPS also has internet safety classes for kids. The budget for cybersecurity changes every year, as the district is always looking at new technology.

