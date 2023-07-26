Swim masks banned from Marshfield public pool

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Marshfield Parks and Recreation has dealt with three different incidents where scuba-like swim masks have shattered, leaving debris in the pool.

Plastic or glass in the water creates a safety hazard for the children and adults in the water. It is what led Parks Director Marc Baker to ban this style of goggles entirely.

“We’ve had to stop operations and get the glass out of the pool,” Baker said. “The first one you think, ‘hey, this is just an isolated incident’, but by the time the third one comes around, that’s a safety issue, and we need to step in and do something about it,” he said.

“I’m calling it a scuba-style or a snorkel-style mask. It’s a full mask that has that nosepiece. Those are the masks we’ve seen shattered. We haven’t seen any regular swim goggles shatter,” Baker said.

Marshfield Parks and Recreation said it has posted signs at the pool entrance and will continue to spread the word about the ban. Goggles that are only worn around the eyes are still allowed at the pool.

Employees took this photo of one of the pairs that shattered in the pool.

Swim mask that shattered and left debris in the Marshfield public pool. Courtesy of Marshfield Parks and Recreation. (KY3)

