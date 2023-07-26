What’s Going Around: Ruptured eardrums

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re under a heat advisory in the Ozarks until Friday and no double, area lakes will be busy. While playing on the water is a lot of fun, it also comes with a lot of risks.

“Right now we’re still seeing a big influx of summer-type injuries,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, an urgent care physician at CoxHealth. “That includes falls, scrapes, lacerations, as well as lake injuries like water skiing and tubing. Most of those are from the impact on the water, concussions are a big one, as well as ruptured eardrums.”

Dr. Jamie Jones is a CoxHealth urgent care physician, he said some quick thinking can save yourself the pain of a ruptured eardrum.

“I always coach people, I taught my kids growing up when you’re making a fall to the to the water, make sure to throw a hand up some way to break that impact on the water because it’s 20 plus to 30 to 35 miles an hour, that’s like hitting a brick wall.”

Dr. Jones said the symptoms will set in quickly.

“There’s an initial significant pain to the ear and then, oftentimes, there will be a small amount of fluid drainage,” said Dr. Jones. “The other thing you immediately perceive is you’re not translating waves through that ear, so you’re hearing decreases significantly on that side.”

Dr. Jones said while you don’t need to rush to the ER, you shouldn’t get back in the water either.

“We encourage people to keep cotton in the ear when their around water, even in the shower, so they don’t get any kind of water in that ear.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.