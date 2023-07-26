What’s Going Around: Ruptured eardrums

A local physician says there are some quick steps you can take to avoid a ruptured eardrum while enjoying water sports at the lake.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re under a heat advisory in the Ozarks until Friday and no double, area lakes will be busy. While playing on the water is a lot of fun, it also comes with a lot of risks.

“Right now we’re still seeing a big influx of summer-type injuries,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, an urgent care physician at CoxHealth. “That includes falls, scrapes, lacerations, as well as lake injuries like water skiing and tubing. Most of those are from the impact on the water, concussions are a big one, as well as ruptured eardrums.”

Dr. Jamie Jones is a CoxHealth urgent care physician, he said some quick thinking can save yourself the pain of a ruptured eardrum.

“I always coach people, I taught my kids growing up when you’re making a fall to the to the water, make sure to throw a hand up some way to break that impact on the water because it’s 20 plus to 30 to 35 miles an hour, that’s like hitting a brick wall.”

Dr. Jones said the symptoms will set in quickly.

“There’s an initial significant pain to the ear and then, oftentimes, there will be a small amount of fluid drainage,” said Dr. Jones. “The other thing you immediately perceive is you’re not translating waves through that ear, so you’re hearing decreases significantly on that side.”

Dr. Jones said while you don’t need to rush to the ER, you shouldn’t get back in the water either.

“We encourage people to keep cotton in the ear when their around water, even in the shower, so they don’t get any kind of water in that ear.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Fatal crash
Dadeville, Mo., man killed in crash in Lawrence County
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
A Heat Advisory has been issued for southwest Missouri until Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Issued for Wednesday and Beyond
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man arrested after breaking into several Springfield homes naked

Latest News

What's Going Around: Ruptured eardrums
MoDOT extends Sunshine Street bridge replacement project; how it impacts traffic
Picture of the Sunshine Street bridge before construction begins in the late fall.
MoDOT extends Sunshine Street bridge replacement project; how it impacts traffic
Branson Board of Aldermen passes proposal limiting drag shows to downtown district